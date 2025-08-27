'A HERO CAN BE ANYONE': Cape Coral neighbor in Batman pajamas helps catch burglary suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One Cape Coral person's quick thinking — in superhero sleepwear — helped police catch a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning, according to Cape Coral Police.

Officers said the neighbor was alerted by security cameras around 2:03 a.m. on August 27 that someone was breaking into his vehicle. Still wearing his Batman pajamas, Myvett went outside to investigate and found the suspect rummaging through his truck, police said. Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor's garage and detained him until Cape Coral Police officers arrived.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Justin Schimpl, who police said is known to law enforcement from prior investigations. Detectives determined Schimpl broke into Myvett's vehicle as well as his neighbor's property, stealing multiple items including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman's wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards.

Schimpl told police another male was with him, but the name of that person changed multiple times during questioning. The Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter and a Cape Coral Police Department K9 unit searched the area but found no other suspects.

Schimpl was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on multiple charges including two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of petit theft under $750, and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.