Cape Coral needs emergency funds to fix problems from January flooding

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While the rain storm that brought nearly a foot of water to some parts of the cape back on January 15, 2024 is hard to forget, flooding for people who live on Northeast Pine Island Lane said it’s all too common.

“The front yard floods, across the street, floods the neighbor's flood…everything floods,” said one neighbor.

The City of Cape Coral said the surge of rain during the January storm caused the sudden failure of many weak points in aging infrastructure across the city.

That's why the city, at the March 6 City Council meeting, asked council to approve $236,500 in spending so a contractor can fix and replace all of the aging pipes located at Pine Island Lane and Southeast 16th Place.

If approved, neighbors said it won't be the first time the flooding from January has caused city crews to come out here.

“It was a big massive rainstorm that happened within the last couple of months and it completely caved in the street,” said another neighbor.

Before the January storm, neighbors told Fox 4 the road had caved in due to other cases of flooding in the area.

“We had a big sinkhole that came through and it started off small and ended up getting bigger, we called the city and then they told us it was about 10 feet underneath,” said one neighbor.

On Wednesday, with afternoon storms slowly moving back into southwest Florida, fixing aging stormwater systems would mean safer neighborhoods for what seems to be an always growing City of Cape Coral.

“It's not fun they closed off the whole road, it's hard to get in and out of here being a mom and pregnant I need to be able to get out and go to doctor appointments,” one neighbor told Fox 4.