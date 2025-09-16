CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Cape Coral man says he watched a boat plow through manatees in the canal right outside his house, and he called Fox 4 because he’s worried it could happen again.

Brian Elms said he grabbed his phone to shoot a video when he spotted manatees rolling around and splashing in the water. But then he noticed a boat barreling through.

Watch to see the video Elms sent to Fox 4:

Cape Coral man films boat hitting manatee, fears it could happen again

“They’re looking over at me, with their feet up on the dashboard not paying attention, and they struck that thing,” Elms said.

Elms shared video of the hit. In it, you can see the manatee’s tail breach the water just before the bow goes over it. Elms says it’s not the only time he’s seen boats speeding through there, and he fears more manatees will get hit.

Brian Elms Manatee fin above water at bow of boat

Right after the interview, community correspondent Austin Schargorodski put his drone up and captured two manatees swimming in the exact path boats usually take. Elms says it’s not just wildlife he’s worried about - he said kayakers pass through the area too.

“If you pop out over there where the canal narrows, you’re going to get clipped. So this isn’t just a manatee issue,” Elms said.

Austin Schargorodski Manatees in the canal outside Elms' house

Elms reported the incident to Florida Fish and Wildlife. A spokesperson told Schargorodski they’re looking into it, and Elms’ video is in the hands of law enforcement and biologists. For Elms, this is all about raising awareness.

“They’re in the canals all year round now, not just the wintertime, all year round,” Elms said.

Elms says he would also like to see more “Slow for Manatees” signs in the water.