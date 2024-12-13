Cape Coral man arrested after home invasion turns violent over $150

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested following a violent home invasion on December 3, 2024, involving a dispute over a $150 debt.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to the incident around 8:49 AM in the 4700 block of SE 5th Place.

The victim reported that he was playing video games in his apartment when three suspects forced their way inside of his home, physically assaulting and threatening him.

While all suspects wore masks, the victim recognized one as "Shroom," later identified as Lazaro Gonzalez Gonzalez, 22.

The victim indicated that he owed Gonzalez $150, which had not yet been paid.

Upon entering the apartment, Gonzalez allegedly stated they were going to cause $150 worth of damage to settle the debt. The victim was battered by all three suspects, with one of them reportedly pistol-whipping him during the altercation.

Additionally, the suspects caused damage to the residence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

On December 10, 2024, police detectives located Gonzalez and arrested him.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is charged with one count of home invasion robbery with a firearm and one count of battery.