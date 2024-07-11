Cape Coral man accused of sending inappropriate pictures and videos to a minor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a man has been arrested for sending inappropriate pictures and video to someone he thought was under 18.

Miles Andrew Jefferies. 34, is accused of approaching a juvenile at the victim's workplace.

He's accused of later giving the victim a gift with his phone number inside.

Police say a person posing as the victim texted Jefferies several times, telling him the victim was underage; however, investigators say he continued to verbally speak about explicit acts. They also say he sent inappropriate pictures and video.

Jefferies was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with transmission of material harmful to minors and a use of a computer to lure a minor.

The Cape Coral Police Department is seeking information from others who've been affected or have information regarding Jefferies. Police say they will always complete a thorough investigation to ensure a victim's safety and well-being.