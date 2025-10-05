CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Despite moving to a new location, thousands of people flocked to a Cape Coral tradition on Saturday. Around 5,000 people showed up to the 29th annual Cape Coral KidsFest, according to Kiwanis Club President Eric Feichthaler.

“Just a wonderful way to celebrate all the things and all the ways we honor our kids in Cape Coral and throughout our community," Feichthaler said.

WATCH: Cape Coral KidsFest draws big crowds:

Cape Coral KidsFest draws thousands to new location

The Kiwanis Club normally hosts KidsFest at Jaycee Park. But the park is closed as Cape Coral continues a controversial renovation that generated enormous pushback. This year, the club hosted Kidsfest at Cape Coral's Cultural Park

The goal of KidsFest is to provide free family fun, Feichthaler said, while raising awareness about the Kiwanis Club. The club operates two Cape Coral thrift stores that raise money for college scholarships.

Feichthaler, a former Cape Coral mayor, received one of those scholarships in 1990. Last year, the club provided $250,000 in scholarships, Feichthaler said.

The day kicked off with a Halloween parade before around 80 vendors set up in Cultural Park. Families received a free hot dog, chips, and a drink, Feichthaler said.

Kids could also get a ballon animal or play with the sirens of a Cape Coral Police cruiser. The Rojas family visited KidsFest dressed as characters from the animated movie Encanto.

Manuel Rojas said his 4-year-old daughter, Alari, enjoyed the day.

"It was awesome, everyone was super welcoming," Rojas said. "Plenty of vendors, also. She was able to get cotton candy for free, popcorn, be able to play. Tired me out."

Students from Melody Lane Performing Arts and Southern Starz Gymnastics also performed. The Kiwanis Club would like to keep KidsFest at Cultural Park, Feichthaler said.

“It’s a nice well-rounded way to celebrate the area’s youth and to have a nice, free day for families," Feichthaler said.

