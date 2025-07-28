Cape Coral homeowner calls for safety measures after car plows through roundabout and lands in his yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral homeowner is calling for change after a car accident ended up in his front yard, and it's not the first time.

The accident was caught on a neighbors surveillance camera:

The car plowed through a roundabout at the end of Cape Coral Parkway West, taking out a palm tree that once served as a barrier from the dangerous dead end.

"It's a straight path now for anybody that'll come through," Bob Mckewen said.

Mckewen, who lives in the house directly in the path of the crash, contacted FOX 4's Bella Line after the latest accident. This isn't the first time his property has been in danger. In January 2024, Mckewen's property saw damage from a hit and run.

"When the weekend rolls around and we go to bed. It's like are we going to have an accident tonight?" stated Mckewen.

Since 2003, Mckewen says there have been at least 9 crashes in front of his house.

"The drivers get up a good amount of speed. They don't see it's a roundabout, they don't see it's a dead end," Mckewen said.

Mckewen is asking the city to put up a guard rail to deter drivers from his house. He also suggests a four-way stop at Sands Boulevard and speed bumps to help prevent future accidents.

The City of Cape Coral responded to inquiries about the situation, stating: "The City is reviewing the roadway configuration on the west end of Cape Coral Parkway to determine if any changes are warranted. Safety measures have previously been implemented at this location, including the installation of a cul-de-sac, rumble strips, 'dead-end' signage, landscaping, and street lighting. If additional improvements are warranted, they will be made."

Mckewen emphasized his concerns extend beyond his own property: "This isn't just about me, I just happen to be in the line of fire, but it could be my neighbor on this side. It could be my neighbor on this side, it could be a neighbor that's walking their dog or pushing their baby carriage."

