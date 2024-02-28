Cape Coral schools on lockdown, police investigating bomb threat

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral High School went on lockdown just after 8 am Wednesday.

10:10 AM update: The lockdown has been lifted at Pelican Elementary.

9:10 AM update: The Lee County School District says other schools are also on lockdown as a precaution, because of the police activity. They are Skyline and Patriot Elementary, Challenger Middle, and Heritage Charter Academy.

The Lee County School District says students are safely secured in their classrooms.

In a recording sent to Cape Coral High parents, the school said, "Police are searching off campus for a man who made a threat against our school."

A Fox 4 crew on the scene saw officers searching in bushes near Santa Barbara Blvd.

This is a developing story. We will report new details as soon as they're available.