Here's what led to school lockdowns in Cape Coral on Wednesday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says one person is in custody following reports of a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Initially, the department says it received reports of an unidentified man dressed in camouflage attire carrying a backpack. At the time, police say he was reported to have threatened a student with blowing up the school before taking off on foot.

Cape PD says they quickly responded and started to search for the suspect, with the help of the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

Police say out of precaution, schools and businesses in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown.

The department says they received a report of potential gunfire near the Publix and Target parking lots - right across from Cape Coral High School.

An investigation later determined the noise was a motorcycle backfiring.

Cape PD says a suspect was later detained.

Here is a statement from the Deputy Chief Dana S. Coston of the Cape Coral Police Department: "Our detectives currently have a suspect from this morning's incident in custody on unrelated charges. Further updates will be provided once a charging decision has been made by the State Attorney's Office regarding the alleged threats against the school and subsequent disruption of school functions it caused at Cape Coral High School and across the city.”