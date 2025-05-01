Cape Coral gets green light with final permit to rebuild yacht club destroyed by Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral has received the final permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction on the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

The yacht club has been closed since Hurricane Ian destroyed it nearly three years ago.

This permit follows the one issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The city says the permit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allows for 204 boat slips to be installed, seawall and dredging work, and boat ramp relocation.

Design plans for the new yacht club are underway and are expected to be complete by November of 2025, according to city officials.

