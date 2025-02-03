Long-awaited repairs at Cape Coral Yacht Club held up by permit issues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's a popular tourist destination and the only beach in Cape Coral — the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

"We looked forward to it all the time, we always spent the day here, at least for a while,” said Liz Utsinger, a long-time Cape Coral visitor.

Now that the Yacht Club has been out of commission since Hurricane Ian in September 2022, many people ask Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line what's going on.

"I don't really know what the holdup is...I was just kind of disappointed that I hadn't seen other things done,” said Utsinger.

Line reached out to the City of Cape Coral and they told Fox 4 they are waiting on two permits: one from the US Army Corps of Engineers and the other from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

"Although I do understand what the weather has been this past year, and I certainly know that I just think it's such a necessity to bring it back quickly,” said Utsinger.

Some of your Cape Coral City Council members have expressed their frustration about how long it's taking to get the permits.

Line reached out to the US Army Corps of Engineers and they tell me they are waiting on US Fish and Wildlife, which says it's waiting for the city to reduce the number of boat slips at another city property nearby.

However, the city says this was all figured out in December and they are now expecting the FDEP permit by Feb. 11 and the US Army Corps of Engineers by April.

"The more people, the more spending. Let's put some money back into these little places that do have people that come back for 20-plus years because of little things like this,” said Utsinger.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as this project develops.