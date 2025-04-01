Cape Coral ends deal with food vendor of the renovated Jaycee Park over missing $1.3 million

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is terminating its agreement with the company that was going to sell food and drinks at the renovated Jaycee Park.

The letter from the city says it is because the company, The Reef LLC, has not paid the $1.3 million it said it would, in a signed contract.

Cape Coral ends deal with food vender of the renovated Jaycee Park over missing $1.3 million

The letter points out that the money was due on March 17 and the city had the option to terminate the contract if they did not get it by March 21.

The city says The Reef has accumulated late fees for 15 days.

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line reached out to the City of Cape Coral for comment and they said, “Please note that despite this termination, construction of the park will continue as planned.”

The City also said:

“At this time, next steps regarding the concession area have not been determined. While the park’s construction will move forward under the existing comprehensive agreement, any decisions concerning food and beverage operations will require council approval.”

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the City Council’s decision. The next City Council meeting is set for Wednesday, April 2.

