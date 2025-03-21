City's demand letter for funds on Jaycee Park concession vendor hits deadline

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The renovation of Jaycee Park is underway, but the city doesn't have all the funds yet.

On Wednesday, Fox 4 told you that the city sent a demand letter to The Reef, the Concessionaire company.

See what the letter says below:

City's demand letter for funds on Jaycee Park concessionaire hits deadline

The letter says "The Reef Cape Coral LLC is in default of its contractual obligations,” and that The Reef is past due on $1.3 million that it owes the city.

The reef is under contract to sell refreshments and food at the park, but now that the city doesn't have the money it has left some residents divided on what they would like to see for the future of the park.

Some people like Steve Wissman, who lives right across the street, say they don't mind having food and alcohol sold at the park.

"I would love to see The Boathouse come down here. It would be great, because there's, you know, according to the plans, there's going to be dockage,” said Wissman.

On the other hand, people like Anne Berchtold, who has been using the park for years, say there are other places around Cape Coral where people can go to get a cocktail.

"We have 47th Terrace, which has a lot of restaurants where people can go and enjoy food and a drink if that's what they want,” said Berchtold.

The letter from the city leaves many questions, but we do know that it says the city can terminate the agreement if they don't get the money by March 21st.

"If they don't want to build it right away, I would put the utilities in the plumbing. Get ready for it that way. They can, that can always be constructed later,” said Wissman.

The construction continues, but the future of exactly what the park could look like is up in the air.

"There's been so much delay in various aspects of this development and the contract raises a whole lot of questions,” said Berchtold.

The letter also says The Reef will now have to pay $50 for every additional day that they are late on payment. A spokesperson for the city says as of March 18th, The Reef owes the city $66,912.29.

Fox 4 has reached out to The Reef for comment, but have not heard anything back yet.