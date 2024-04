CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Paramedics rushed three children and one adult to the hospital on Monday following a crash in Cape Coral.

According to Cape Coral Police, two cars crashed on Del Prado Boulevard South and Bolado Parkway. It's not clear how old the children are, but they were sent to the hospital as trauma alerts.

Northbound lanes of Del Prado are closed, as of 2:30 p.m. and southbound lanes are severely impacted.