Cape Coral considers offering sign-on bonuses to attract police officers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Police Chief in Southwest Florida’s largest city says hiring bonuses are essential to attract qualified police officers.

In a memo to Cape Coral City Manager Mike Ilczyszyn, Chief Anthony Sizemore said signing bonuses are necessary to keep the city competitive in hiring.

“We must ensure that the City is competitive in attracting qualified law enforcement personnel,” Sizemore wrote.

“Our regional competitors for Police Officer candidates have raised starting pay, surpassed ours, and implemented recruitment and/or housing bonuses to attract applicants.”

Wednesday, the city council will vote on the proposal, which includes a $5,000 hiring bonus with an additional $5,000 upon competition of the probationary period.

