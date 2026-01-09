Cape Coral builders showcase hurricane-resilient homes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral is preparing for its annual Builders Showcase of Homes, but this year's event carries special significance for a community that has weathered multiple major hurricanes in recent years.

Fox 4's Bella Line gives us a look at some of the homes featured in this year's showcase:

The showcase will feature 33 homes available for public viewing, which Wade Kundinger, executive director of the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association, says is a record number for the event.

"We are hurricane central over the last few years with Ian and Milton and Helene that came through," Kundinger said.

Following the impacts of hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton, Kundinger says many builders participating in this year's showcase will highlight the latest hurricane resiliency technology designed to protect homes from future storms.

"Some of these structures are easy to install and click into place and prevent high water floods," Kundinger said.

The showcase allows visitors to see firsthand how new construction incorporates storm-resistant features while exploring the newest home designs available in the area.

"The showcase of homes is something that Cape Coral looks forward to every year," Kundinger said.

Kundinger says many of the featured homes in the showcase are available for purchase, giving potential buyers the opportunity to see hurricane-resilient construction methods in person.

