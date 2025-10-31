CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Midhawthorn Aquifer in Cape Coral has recovered from the record low levels reached in April, thanks to wet season rains, but water officials warn that the area remains vulnerable as the dry season approaches.

The aquifer's water levels have increased about 12 feet from the record lows experienced in April, when Cape Coral implemented phase four water shortage restrictions. However, Water Supply Bureau Chief Mark Elsner with the South Florida Water Management District said the recovery doesn't eliminate concerns.

METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY SPOKE WITH SOUTH FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT ABOUT THE AQUIFER'S OUTLOOK THIS DRY SEASON:

Cape Coral aquifer shows recovery but faces ongoing challenges as dry season begins

"The water levels of the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer actually increased about 12 feet from the record lows that we experienced back in April, when we implemented phase four water shortage restrictions," Elsner said.

Despite the improvement, a typical dry season usually sees a 10-foot drop in water levels, which could push the aquifer back toward dangerous territory.

"That's putting us too close to the MFL or causing potentially permanent damage to the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer," Elsner said.

The permanent damage Elsner referenced occurs when water levels drop so low that air pockets form in the aquifer. Without water supporting the rock matrix, the aquifer can compress, creating lasting problems.

For nearly 25 years, the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer has experienced declining water levels. The situation reached a crisis point in April when numerous wells in Cape Coral ran dry.

The long-term solution involves connecting people to city water, but the transition has faced obstacles.

"The solution to this issue is connecting to regional services and hopefully we are going to get that response," Elsner said.

The main challenge has been the cost of connecting to city water systems. Earlier this year, Cape Coral sent letters to about 1,700 homes in the affected area, giving them six months to make the switch from well water to city water.

"Those connections are happening a little slower than I was hoping for," Elsner said. "It's not cheap and I appreciate that. I think this is an example of you cannot have very densely populated areas on self-supplied, individual wells."

Water officials are encouraging homeowners with available city water services to connect as soon as possible to reduce demand on the struggling aquifer.

"Those folks that have services available, we are encouraging them to connect as soon as they practically can to reduce the demand on the aquifer and support getting through those dyer months later this dry season," Elsner said.

Water restrictions remain in place in north Cape Coral and will likely continue for several more years until additional city water infrastructure comes online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.