Businesses show support for Cape Coral's Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill after fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local loss impacted and saddened so many here in Southwest Florida, as the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill caught on fire last week.

Since then, we're already seeing local businesses do what they can to support the restaurant and those who work there.

Bimini Bait Shack, located at the base of the Sanibel Causeway, is holding a benefit for Boathouses' employees.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is inviting the public to dine at their location - promising that 10% of Sunday, October 27th's sales will go to staff members who were employed at Boathouse.

Sales from raffle prizes will also benefit Boathouse's team, too, the post says.

You can support from 11a - 9p.

Stones Throw has also posted on social media - offering to hire staff impacted by the fire.

On Saturday, the company asked line cooks, hosts, or bussers to contact them - stating that they "would love to help".