Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill goes up in flames Thursday night
It's not clear what started the fire, but investigators are on scene.
The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill in south Cape Coral erupts in flames on Thursday night. Firefighters say employees tried to put it out with an extinguisher before it spread.
