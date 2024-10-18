Watch Now
Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill goes up in flames Thursday night

It's not clear what started the fire, but investigators are on scene.

The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill in south Cape Coral erupts in flames on Thursday night. Firefighters say employees tried to put it out with an extinguisher before it spread.

