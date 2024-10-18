Watch Now
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill at Cape Yacht Club

We have confirmed that The Boathouse in the south Cape is on fire. Multiple crews are on scene to get it under control.
Fox 4's Bella Line is live at the Boathouse, where crews are working to get control of a massive fire.
A fire erupted at the Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill in south Cape Coral at The Yacht Club around 9:40 Thursday evening. Multiple agencies worked to gain control of the fire. As seen from drone video shot by FOX 4 the thatched roof was fully engulfed in flames.

Our Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev captured this drone footage while on scene.

Aerial Footage of the Boathouse on Fire

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line is on scene working to gather more information.

Per the Boathouse's facebook page, tonight was their reopening following Hurricane Milton.

We are working to learn the cause of the fire. No word on any injuries. We'll continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

