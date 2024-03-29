BINGO! See how a community still damaged by Hurricane Ian scored big for its residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, 98% of the 132 units at the Courtyards of Cape Coral South are still rebuilding from Hurricane Ian.

The condo association president, Heather Craig, told Fox 4 that Courtyards is a private community - which limits the resources they could apply for post-hurricane.

Back on March 11, Fox 4's Colton Chavez spoke with Janet Correa.

She told him about a pocketbook bingo event she had organized to raise money to restore her community.

On Friday, Correa was elated.

“We said we were gonna rock it on Saturday and we rocked it...We raised almost $10,000," said Correa.

Craig explained why the insurance policies for the community, were taking so long.

“We have 132 units plus the clubhouse so every time they come back and look at these policies we start at square one,” said Craig.

Craig said the community has two policies: one for the wind and the other for flood.

“Our big- big issue with the flood company is they keep changing the adjusters who are working on it every time they get a new adjuster they start from square one,” said Craig.

In the meantime, people like Correa said they would rather depend on each other and help their neighbors get back into their homes.

On Friday, Correa said the money will be used to rebuild various parts of the community and will also help pay for things she said the insurance companies won't pay for.

Correa admits they are a long way from finished but moments like these, help her and her neighbors feel like anything is possible.

" (Hurricane) Ian took from this community, but I am going to tell you it has given us strength," said Correa.

Correa said donations are still being accepted and you get in contact with her through email: jacor1989@yahoo.com