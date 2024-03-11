"It just kind of came to a standstill." A Cape Coral community is still struggling to rebuild after Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, 18 months after Hurricane Ian, the community of Courtyards of Cape Coral South was still working to rebuild.

The condo association president, Heather Craig told Fox 4 that because it's a private community, that limited the resources they could apply for post-hurricane.

“Once we started getting into the nitty gritty with the insurance companies it just kind of came to a standstill,” said Craig.

On March 16 starting at 3 p.m. the community is hosting a pocketbook bingo which includes 10 games plus a gift basket raffle.

The event was organized by Janet Correa, who lives in the community and chose not to wait for the insurance companies to pay up.

“So I decided if we could raise money to help the community it's not going to fix it, but it will help,” said Correa.

On Monday, Heather Craig spoke with Fox 4's Colton Chavez about why the insurance policies for the community, were taking so long.

“We have 132 units plus the clubhouse so every time they come back and look at these policies we start at square one,” said Craig.

Craig said the community has two policies, one for the wind and the other for flood.

“Our big- big issue with the flood company is they keep changing the adjusters who are working on it every time they get a new adjuster they start from square one,” said Craig.

Craig said around 98% of the 132 units are still rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in one way or another.

“We have had many people sleeping in cars bouncing around from couch to couch at friend's houses,” said Craig.

The money raised from the bingo event, Correa told Fox 4 will fund projects that she said the insurance companies won't cover.

In the meantime, Correa says residents had been taking it upon themselves to fix their neighborhood.

A pack of 10 cards (one per game) can be purchased for $25 at the door or via presale (contact jacor1989@yahoo.com).

Correa said extra cards will also be available for purchase at the door for $4, or three for $10.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Courtyards of Cape Coral South clubhouse is at 1500 Southwest Courtyards Terrace.