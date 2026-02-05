Bimini Square development officially opens in downtown Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The massive Bimini Square project in downtown Cape Coral has officially opened its doors to the public.

Fox 4's Bella Line was given a tour of what tenants and visitors will find at this new community-focused development.

"We're just excited. It's all coming together now," said Larry Nygard, president of Crown Development.

Nygard said he first stood on this property in 2020 and wrote out his vision on a piece of paper at a nearby hotel. Now visitors will see 218 apartments, two restaurants, and a Lee Health clinic.

He said he wanted to focus on making it community-focused.

"It's a hometown focus, and that's the way Cape Coral is, you know, it's just a great place to live, and it's filled with a lot of people that really have pride," Nygard said.

Some people are already living in the development. Nygard said they didn't anticipate one particular demographic.

"We didn't really anticipate this was, people that want to live close to the health care, so maybe their doctor is there now, and they want to be close by. They don't want to have to drive," Nygard said.

Nygard said Bimini Basin Seafood and Cocktails is expected to open to the public in the coming weeks. Nygard also said the House of Omelets in expected to open by the end of March.

"To be able to just walk right to the restaurant like that is going to be great," Nygard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.