Dine, dock and live: New Cape Coral development offers unique waterfront lifestyle

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new luxury apartment complex in downtown Cape Coral is nearing completion, offering tenants waterfront views and bringing new commercial spaces to the area.

The 218-unit apartment complex overlooks the basin in downtown Cape Coral and will include a seafood restaurant, medical facilities and other amenities open to the public.

"It's something that hasn't been done yet or tried," said Larry Nygard, president of Crown Development. "It's been done in other parts of the country, but for here, it's unique."

Nygard said the apartments are now available for lease and units are starting at $1,600.

The development will feature a seafood restaurant accessible by both boat and car, with 31 boat slips available. It will also house a two-story Lee Health cardiac and pediatric clinic and a House of Omelets.

"There's a lot of diversity here, it's very affordable by comparison, so I think I'm really excited about the prospects of Cape Coral and looking forward to doing some more projects in the area," Nygard said.

The construction process, which has spanned two years, hasn't been without challenges. The site experienced flooding during recent hurricanes.

"We've experienced during this construction process, two different floods as a result of the hurricane and hurricanes, and the thing that you notice about the building is that it's built up above the flood level, so that it's all protected," Nygard said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"I think it's going to be very exciting and nothing but positive for us here," Nygard said.

