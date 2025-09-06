CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida Jeep owners flocked to Cape Coral for the first-ever 'Quack Quest' on Saturday. The William Austen Youth Center hosted the Jeep-themed car show to fund summer camp scholarships.

"We call each other 'jamily,' because it's Jeep family," said Treasure Patton, who's Nemo-themed truck won first place. "And they're all there for you all the time."

WATCH: Jeep owners show off customized cars at Cape Coral show:

'BIG FAMILY:' Jeep owners rally to support youth center

Organizers said almost 30 cars showed up to the event, which featured a contest, raffle, and food. Scattered showers put a damper on Quack Quest, which wrapped up earlier than expected.

But many of the Jeep owners said they were more than happy to show up. 'Quack Quest' is a reference to Jeep owners placing rubber ducks on other Jeeps as a way to spread kindness. The practice is referred to as 'ducking.'

WFTX Rubber ducks line the window of a Jeep at 'Quack Quest' in Cape Coral. Jeep owners place rubber ducks on top of other jeeps as a way to build community.

Many of the cars at Saturday's show had specialty wraps and design. Jeeps owners said their cars reflect their personality. Pediatric nurse Treasure Patton said her bright-orange jeep, named Nemo, helps comfort the kids she cares for.

"Of course, he's Nemo. Everything about him is Nemo," Patton said. "Got the big and little fin. Otherwise he would be Marlin."

WFTX Treasure Patton's Nemo-themed Jeep won first place in the Jeep contest at 'Quack Quest' on Saturday.

Patton won first place at Saturday's Jeep contest. Patton's friend, Kat Sanne, won second place with her 'Alice in Wonderland' Jeep.

Both women said they gradually customized their cars over several years. Patton's Jeep features a Nemo grill, decals, and a collection of stuffed animals in the back.

Sanne's Jeep, a tribute to her grandmother, includes pink trim, Alice in Wonderland-themed decals, and specialty headlights.

WFTX Jeep owners Kat Sanne, left, and Treasure Patton, right, speak with FOX 4's Hunter Walterman at 'Quack Quest' on Saturday.

Bigger shows, like Jeep Beach in Daytona, can draw thousands of visitors. Jeep owners said it's an opportunity to build community.

"And as soon as you see them and they see you, they just come up running and give you a hug," Sanne said. "Doesn't matter, you know, it's just, a big family."

'JEEPERS' RAISE MONEY FOR YOUTH CENTER

Austin O'Brien, who helped organize Quack Quest, said the youth center offers after-school programs. That includes coding classes, art club, and skateboard lessons. The center is part of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation.

"Youth programming is our bread and butter," O'Brien said.

The center is scheduled to host a Halloween event on Oct. 11. There will be a kids party, costume contest, and corn maze, O'Brien said.

Quack Quest is new for the youth center. But for the last 11 years, it's hosted a classic car show in the spring.

O'Brien said he hopes to grow Quack Quest in coming years. The 'Jeepers' who showed up on Saturday told FOX 4 it was a success.

"It's fun no matter if you win or lose," Sanne said.