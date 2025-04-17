Beloved southwest Florida artist, Lovegrove, dies at 72

MATLACHA, Fla. — A prominent figure in southwest Florida has died after a battle against breast cancer, according to the Lovegrove Gallery.

Leoma Lovegrove is an impressionist-expressionist known for her colorful paintings and community work. She was the President of the Matlacha Island Chamber of Commerce and promoted tourism. Lovegrove lost her gallery on Matlacha when Hurricane Ian devastated the island, but was able to reopen it in 2023.

The gallery said she died at the age of 72 on April 10 with her husband by her side, in their home in North Fort Myers. She had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2018, according to the gallery, and had been using her art to promote breast cancer awareness. She encouraged women around the globe to get screened and stay proactive and positive about their health.

In her honor, the family has launched the Leoma Lovegrove Foundation Fund, a fund of the Collaboratory to support the arts.

The gallery will be closed for Easter week and until Tuesday, April 29 as it prepares for a celebration of life for Lovegrove.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Leoma’s behalf at www.collaboratory.org/LeomaLovegrove

The community is invited to attend Leoma’s celebration of life. That will happen on April 28 in Fort Myers. For planning purposes, RSVP’s are requested by Wednesday, April 23.