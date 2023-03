MATLACHA, Fla. — Fox 4 has been working since Hurricane Ian to show you signs of recovery and hope as southwest Florida rebuilds.

One well-known artist, Leoma Lovegrove, lost her gallery on Matlacha when the hurricane devastated the island.

Now for the first time since Ian people can now buy her artwork with a twist.

The building flooded destroying pretty much everything in the gallery. The floor was covered in muck, and Lovegrove lost a lot of her artwork.