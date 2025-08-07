$30,000 in damages and counting: Cape Coral homeowner faces repeated car crashes in front of his house

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral homeowner is calling for action after a second car crashed in front of his house in just two weeks, raising serious safety concerns.

Bob McKewen, who lives at the end of a road with what he describes as "the most dangerous roundabout in Cape Coral," said the latest crash happened Wednesday, a little less than two weeks after the previous incident.

FOX 4's Bella Line went to see the damage and spoke with Mckewen about the incident:

"We used to go to bed fearing the weekends. When will this happen? Now, weekends are off the table. Now it can be any night of the week," McKewen said.

The crashes have taken a financial toll on McKewen, who estimates he's seen upwards of $30,000 in damage over the years, not including damage to city property.

With a large palm tree and some of the roundabout's landscaping now damaged from the recent crashes, McKewen is increasingly concerned about his home's vulnerability.

"This is a direct path now to my home," McKewen said. "How many more strikes that poor palm tree can take before they take it out? I don't know."

According to McKewen, the property has experienced at least 10 crashes in the front yard since 2003. He's advocating for the city to install a four-way stop sign at Sands Boulevard and add a steel barricade for protection.

When contacted about the situation, a city spokesperson said Cape Coral's traffic engineering group collected data on Monday and is finalizing their analysis to determine necessary improvements.

"We appreciate what they have done, but it falls way short to combat these drunk drivers. The rumble strips, ineffective, didn't do anything. The signage, ineffective, doesn't do anything," McKewen said.

According to the latest crash report from Cape Coral Police, the driver in Wednesday's incident was suspected of being under the influence, similar to the crash that occurred two weeks ago.

"Right now these trees are our only protection," McKewen said.

