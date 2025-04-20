17-year-old charged with aggravated assault at Marquee Cinemas

The Cape Coral Police Department announced they have arrested 17-year-old Xavier Charles Derisma after he threatened several teenagers on Friday at Marquee Cinemas located on Del Prado Blvd.

Police say several teens were standing outside the front doors of the theater, when Derisma got into an argument with the group after a comment was made about his girlfriend.

That was when police say Derisma walked to the parking lot and returned, pulling up the front of his shirt and brandished a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband. Witnesses said Derisma told them “I’ll show you all what’s crackian.”

The teens dispersed, while Derisma re-entered the theater then left himself. The information was reported to the manager of the theater who contacted law enforcement.

CCPD say their SWAT team executed a search warrant on Derisma's residence, where they found several weapons and ammunition. Several of those firearms are believed to have been stolen.

Derisma is charged with 8 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (3rd degree felony), and 1 count of minor in possession of a firearm (1st degree misdemeanor.