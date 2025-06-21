Lee County detectives investigate liquor store robbery, separate vandalism incident

TICE, Fla. — Detectives in Lee County are investigating a robbery at a liquor store and a separate vandalism incident at a nearby Dollar General store.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a robbery that occurred at 11 p.m. Friday night at Redbones Liquor in the 12000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which investigators described as isolated with no ongoing threat to the public.

In a separate incident, detectives from the sheriff's 5th Precinct Crime Section are investigating vandalism that occurred at the Dollar General store in the 4000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard.

Authorities said the vandalism incident does not appear to be related to the liquor store robbery.

No injuries were reported in the Dollar General incident, and investigators said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives are actively conducting interviews and canvassing the area as both investigations continue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.