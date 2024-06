BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's Deputy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle around 9:30 P.M. Friday night.

According to LCSO, a deputy with the 5th precinct was assisting with a crash on Orange River Boulevard near Southwind Drive, near Buckingham, when the vehicle hit him, resulting in a head injury.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be ok. LCSO says that both crashes remain under investigation.