One man dead after colliding into a tow truck

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs man is dead after crashing into tow truck hauling another truck on Friday. The crash happened around 5:30 pm at Old US-41 and Channel 30 Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol says decreased man was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on old US-41 behind the tow truck. When the tow truck slowed to make the right turn onto Channel 30 Drive, the F-150 failed to slow and collied with the rear of the tow truck.

FHP says the driver was pronounced dead on scene and that the crash remains under investigation.

