Man faces multiple DUI charges after SUV crashes into Bonita Springs shop

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is facing multiple DUI charges after deputies say he was driving an SUV that flipped several times before crashing into the Bonita Auto shop's garage on Monday night.

The incident was caught on camera.

Driver faces multiple DUI charges after SUV crashes into Bonita Springs auto shop

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Marco Diego Manuel's Ford Explorer was caught flipping several times before crashing into the building.

Deputies say Manuel climbed through the sunroof and took off on foot - fleeing the scene.

Investigators say he later returned to the scene on a bike, and admitted that he was the driver of the SUV.

A witness told deputies the driver lost control of the car while traveling through a roundabout at nearly 80 MPH.

He's now facing the following charges:

•DUI (Vehicle)

•DUI (Bicycle)

•Hit and Run

•Two charges of DUI with Property Damage

•Citation for driving without a driver’s License

