BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man drowned at New Pass Bridge on Saturday.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a drowning. Life saving measures were performed on the man before he was rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office told Fox 4 the man passed away.

The bridge is near the Bonita Springs Dog Beach.

The exact circumstances of the drowning are not known at this time. Fox 4 is working to learn more details.