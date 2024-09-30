LCSO report: Owed money leads to stabbing in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in the Lee County Jail for reportedly stabbing a man in the Bonita Springs Poker Room parking lot. The victim said it started as fight over owed money.

According to a report obtained by Fox 4, the victim told deputies the suspect, Omar Castro, owed the victim money and he had been trying to get it for the past several months.

The victim said he saw Castro's car at the poker room on September 28 and eventually saw Castro walk out. Deputies say the victim confronted Castro.

The report says the victim and Castro got into a fight where the victim was stabbed several times in the stomach. However, because of adrenaline, the victim said he didn't know he had been stabbed until noticing heavy bleeding.

Deputies say the victim panicked and got into his car to drive himself to the hospital. The report says the victim stopped driving as he started to pass out. Then, he said he woke up in the hospital.

Castro was near the scene when deputies arrived and they arrested him.

He's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.