BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Senior Center is seeing a big spike in members, and they believe it's for a number of reasons.

When you walk in on a Thursday morning, it's a sense of serenity at its tai chi class.

"It's relaxing," said Wanda Ciarkowski, a member of the center. "I'm home, I'm comfortable here."

WATCH BELOW TO SEE WHY THEY'RE SEEING THE GROWTH:

'I'm home': Bonita Senior Center sees massive growth in members

She started coming after her husband died and was curious about the center. Ciarkowski got a piece of what she called junk mail from the center. After reading it, she decided to check it out.

"It's welcoming. It offers a variety of activities for a lot of levels," she said. "Grandma's out there doing line dancing. Cheer yoga."

Some come for health reasons, like Fred Hoeter. He has Parkinson's and comes to help with his balance.

"The senior center is a good place to be," he said. "I think it's very important because it gives the seniors something to do."

Program director Shiela Morales says the non-profit went from 130 members to almost 400 in one year. She believes it comes back to a couple of things.

"We have tremendous growth in Bonita Springs, in Lee County," she said. "Just to be around other people to stay healthy, to stay active in their mind and their body."

Some of the growth also comes from the free hot meal program, which garners members.

They've had to add more fitness programs because of the growth.

"They're motivated to try and stay active," she said.

This, while building relationships as others end.

"As you get older, one [spouse] passes away and so suddenly you're all by yourself, and it's tough to be by yourself," Hoeter said.

But at the center, Fred and Wanda say they're not alone.

"I love this center," Ciarkowski said.

"It's like home," Hoeter said.

If you want to check it out or find out more information, click here.