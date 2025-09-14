Firefighter critically injured after being struck by SUV on I-75 while directing traffic

UPDATE:

A Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District battalion chief is in critical but stable condition after being struck by an SUV, while responding to a separate emergency on Interstate 75.

The injured firefighter was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital.

The department is working closely with the Florida Highway Patrol on the investigation.

"Our department's priority right now is supporting our firefighter, his family, and our crews," spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A firefighter was critically injured early Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV while directing traffic on Interstate 75.

The incident occurred at 12:33 a.m. on southbound I-75 at mile marker 116, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 51-year-old male firefighter was wearing a reflective vest and standing on the inside shoulder, assisting with traffic direction from an unrelated crash when a 58-year-old female driver from Naples veered her SUV onto the shoulder to avoid slower and stopped traffic ahead.

The front of the SUV collided with the firefighter, who sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver was not injured in the crash.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.