Deputies investigate incident that moved from Collier to Lee County

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an incident that began with a disturbance at a pizza restaurant in Collier County and later carried over into Lee County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance at Leoni's Pizzeria, located at 4131 Bonita Beach Road. Officials say the situation escalated, and the incident moved into Lee County, where the Lee County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies are now working an active scene in the 27000 block of Imperial River Road. Authorities describe the scene as fluid, meaning details are still developing.

Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

No additional information has been released regarding what led to the disturbance or whether any arrests have been made. Officials say updates will be provided as more details become available.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."