A woman tried to help a man. He ended up using a lottery scam to rob her, law enforcement says.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies needs your help finding a man accused of robbing a woman. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the investigation started as a lottery scam.

On March 21, Crime Stoppers says an unknown suspect went up to a woman walking home in Bonita Springs. The man claims he was only in the country for six months and had won a lottery ticket worth $200,000.

Crime Stoppers says the man told the woman he couldn't get the money because he didn't have any paperwork or ID.

The man said he would give her $20,000 from the winnings if she helped. For unknown reasons, Crime Stoppers says the woman and man got into a car and went to her bank.

She took $15,000 from her account and got back in the car. Crime Stoppers says the suspect drove this time. They allegedly pulled over in a grassy area, pushed the woman out of the car and took the money.

The suspect took off in a light silver or light blue Mazda CX5.

If you know anything about the robbery, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.