Two people died in a Bonita Springs crash. One woman's now in jail for DUI manslaughter

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says Arielle Josephine Argenzio, 29, has been arrested for a deadly November 2023 crash.

The crash, which claimed the lives of two people, happened on US 41 and Bernwood Parkway in Bonita Springs.

Troopers say a 59-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man from Naples were both killed following the crash.

FHP says on the date of the crash, Argenzio’s blood alcohol concentration was .267 g/100ml of blood.

Florida's legal limit is .08%.

Argenzio was arrested on Thursday, February 29th, and is in custody at the Lee County Jail. She is facing multiple counts of the following charges:

