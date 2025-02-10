Woman says she tossed her dogs from a window as she fled RV fire in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. — A devastating fire broke out Saturday evening off State Road 17 in Nocatee, just outside of Arcadia, leaving multiple people without a home.

CLICK TO WATCH AS FOX 4'S ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH THE HOMEOWNER:

Fire in Nocatee destroys three RVs, leaving neighbors homeless

According to DeSoto County Fire Rescue, the fire started at 6:24 p.m. and was brought under control about 20 minutes later. Three RV trailers were completely destroyed, including one occupied by Natalie Handlin and her boyfriend.

“All of a sudden smoke is coming out of the floor, and we didn’t have any other place to go,” Handlin said. “So I just grabbed him out of the chair and threw him out the front door so he wouldn’t burn to death in our house. We have three dogs—I had to throw them out the window, one by one, because by that time the flames were too high to go out the front door.”

Handlin’s boyfriend was hospitalized for respiratory issues, but no other injuries were reported. However, after sifting through the aftermath, Handlin said they were unable to salvage anything from their home.

“It was like crazy when they tell you your life is precious and you don’t have time to run around looking for material items,” she said. “It was just—in a second, it was gone.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but witness testimony provided to the fire department suggests a loose propane tank hose may have been the issue.

The homeowners say the Red Cross paid for two hotel nights for them, but they remain unsure of their next steps. They hope to start a GoFundMe account to help them rebuild.