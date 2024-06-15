Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodArcadia

Actions

"We are blessed:" Arcadia seniors credit community for new home after Ian

Severe flooding, including around the Peace River, did significant damage to their home of more than two decades.
Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott spoke to a couple about their new home that's under construction. Several community partners came together to make it possible.
Arcadia couple gets new home
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 15, 2024

ARCADIA, Fla. — A couple in Arcadia will soon get the keys to a brand-new home after Hurricane Ian severely damaged their old home almost two years ago.

"We are very blessed to have this," said Arcadia resident Willie Hodges. "Like I said, this is a community thing. I'm glad the community [came] in.”

Willie and Ruby lived in their old home for more than two decades.

However, severe flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, including around the Peace River, did significant damage.

"We were staying in that living room," Willie told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott. "That's the only thing we had to live in."

Willie said me the place was infested with mold.

It was clear the couple needed a new home.

"I got them, then they were referred to Habitat [for Humanity], and when that funding went low, we went to Florida Rebuild," said Senior Service Manager of DeSoto County Diana Harms.

Thanks to Senior Friendship Centers, the couple won't have to worry about buying new furniture or appliances, either.

"We did bedding, linens, appliances, mattresses, stuff that we had bought for them," Harms told Scott.

Now, it's just a waiting game. Willie and Ruby's new home is almost complete.

"We're just like a kid in the candy store just hoping to get in so we can see it," Willie said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023