Two people killed in head-on crash on State Road 31 in Charlotte County early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on State Road 31 in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. on State Road 31, about 4 miles north of County Road 74.

A 22-year-old from Arcadia was driving a sedan north on State Road 31 when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, according to FHP. The sedan collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 63-year-old from Arcadia who was traveling south.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.