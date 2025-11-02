Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people killed in head-on crash on State Road 31 in Charlotte County early Sunday morning

Florida Highway Patrol says 22-year-old crossed centerline and collided with oncoming SUV at 1:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on State Road 31 in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. on State Road 31, about 4 miles north of County Road 74.

A 22-year-old from Arcadia was driving a sedan north on State Road 31 when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, according to FHP. The sedan collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 63-year-old from Arcadia who was traveling south.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Hunter Walterman