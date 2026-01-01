‘They took smiles off children’s faces’: Arcadia nonprofit burglarized

ARCADIA, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary at an Arcadia nonprofit organization that provides safe activities for local children, with the theft potentially impacting upcoming community events.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace tells about what was stolen:

Darien Bailey, founder of Building a Village Inc., discovered that a concession stand that stores supplies for the organization had been broken into.

He said portable air conditioning units, concession stand food, and candy that was intended for distribution at the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. parade was stolen.

The organization relies entirely on community donations and Bailey's personal funds to operate their events.

"They took smiles off of children's faces," Bailey said.

Bailey said the nonprofit works to steer children toward positive choices while surrounding them with community support.

"I don't think we've ever had an event that's had less than 50 kids," Bailey said.

He told Fox 4 that he started the organization because of his own personal experiences and desire to help children make better choices than he did in his youth.

"Parents can only do so much, and you can only be around your child so much," Bailey said. "If I can stop one kid from following the path I took early in life, then I feel like that's a victory."

Arcadia Police Lt. Troy Carrillo confirmed the agency is investigating the burglary.

"As of now we've been combing through several hours of security footage," Carrillo said. "We'll stay on it and make sure the person responsible for this will be held accountable."

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact them.