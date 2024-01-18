SUSPECTED KILLER FOUND: Desoto County Sheriff's Office says manhunt over

ARCADIA, Fla — The Desoto County Sheriff's Office says it's found the man wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend at an Arcadia flea market this month.

In a statement, the department says detectives were able to track down Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde to a home in Desoto County on Thursday.

Detectives say Olalde killed Olivia Maldonaldo De La Torre in a domestic shooting on January 7th. The search lasted 11 days. Sheriff Jim Potter commended the commitment and relentless efforts of the investigative team in finding Olalde.

Family members told Fox 4, that De La Torre gave haircuts at the flea market at U.S. 17 and SW Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, in Arcadia.

"She thought, you know, so many people were needing that," her brother, Jose Amador Maldonado De La Torre, said. "You know sometimes people, they don't have money - so then she was that kind of person.”

“It’s very sad, you know, when you lose people like my sister this way. There’s no words to describe it.”

Sheriff Potter said the community's assistance was crucial, and he commend the public for their cooperation in finding Olalde.