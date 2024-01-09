Deputies find pickup truck, still looking for suspect in Arcadia murder

ARCADIA, Fla. — Hours after finding a Ford pickup truck key to a murder case in Arcadia, investigators are still on the hunt for the man they say shot and killed a woman at a flea market early Sunday morning.

Flowers and candles now fill the ground behind the market - a memorial for Olivia Maldonado, the woman who died in the shooting.

“It’s very sad, you know, when you lose people like my sister this way. There’s no words to describe it,” said the victim’s brother, Jose Amador Maldonado Delatorre, with tears in his eyes. He says their family is devastated at the loss.

The memorial is near Olivia’s booth at the market where Delatorre said she would give haircuts - often for free. He highlighted Olivia's generous spirit, saying, “She thought, you know, so many people were needing that. You know sometimes people, they don't have money - so then she was that kind of person.”

Delatorre emphasized Olivia's compassionate nature and the void her absence leaves, especially for her young daughter, who now has to grow up without a mother. The family wants people to remember Olivia for her big heart and strength in supporting her loved ones.

DeSoto county deputies say on Sunday morning, Olivia’s ex-boyfriend shot and killed her. They’re still looking for Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel - the 53-year-old man now with an arrest warrant out for premeditated murder.

Investigators say they found his truck and searched the area where it was dumped - east of town, just south of Highway 70.

Deputies say they think he already left Florida and have alerted other state law enforcement to be on the lookout.

The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the suspect’s tattoos hoping that help identify him. They ask that anyone with information about where he is, call 911.