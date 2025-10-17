One man injured, one in custody after shooting in Desoto County: DCSO

The Desoto County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Desoto Memorial Hospital for a man who had been shot multiple times.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of NE Tilstra Drive Near NE County Road 660.

Detectives said they now have a man in custody.

The Sheriff's Office said this was an isolated incident between two people and there is currently no threat to the public.

The man who was shot is stable and the Sheriff's Office said a search warrant is being executed. They did not indicate where the search is being carried out at this time.

The investigation continues.

