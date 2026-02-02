ARCADIA, Fla. — Twelve restaurants in Arcadia are competing in Habitat for Humanity's 16th annual Food Fight, where customers can donate at their favorite participating restaurants. They said 100% of the donations go directly to Habitat for Humanity to help build new homes and provide much-needed repairs in the community.

Click here to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with some of the participating restaurants about what the fundraiser means to them:

NOT YOUR TYPICAL FOOD FIGHT: Arcadia restaurants compete in annual fundraiser

"It's a blessing to be able to help them give back," said Misty Campbell from the Broken Spur.

Rose Cafe owner, Jesi Cline, said the need for affordable housing has become more crucial as people from other states move to the area.

"A lot of other people from other states are moving here. So, you know, it does make housing rise quite a bit. So any of these programs that nonprofits that are willing to...give people a chance to have an affordable house," Cline said.

Campbell described the Arcadia community as a tight-knit family that consistently supports one another.

"It's kind of like a big family, really, not even a community at that point. Our community tries and strives so hard through every circumstance that we've been through as a tight knit community, to give and give back," Campbell said.

In a statement, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jennifer Bowser said the event represents more than just competition.

"This event isn't just about friendly competition — it's about neighbors helping neighbors and turning small, everyday donations into real housing solutions for DeSoto County families," Bowser said.

The competition will end on Feb. 11.

Participating restaurants include:



Arcadia Seafood & Grill - 117 W Oak St.

Beef 'O' Brady's - 1703 E Oak St.

Behind The Fence - 2018 SE Carlstrom Field

Broken Spur Deli - 26 W Oak Street

Broken Spur Diner - 10 Polk Avenue

Brother's Fish House - 5 N Luther Ave

Country Cafe - 2053 SE HWY 70

My Shelly's Kitchen - 15 W Oak St.

Reef & Beef - 2079 SE HWY 70

Rose' Cafe' - 12 N DeSoto Ave

Slim's Bar-B-Q - 319 S Brevard

Wheeler's -13 Monroe Ave

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.