'Not above the law:' Former DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputy charged with punching and stomping on inmates

ARCADIA, Fla. — A former DeSoto County detention sergeant was arrested Tuesday on two counts of battery. Investigators say he used unlawful force against inmates at the county jail.

29-year-old Luis Tovar served as a detention sergeant and shift supervisor, according to Sheriff James Potter. The sheriff said Tovar was fired after his arrest.

"Luis Tovar chose to take action that tarnishes the badge and damages the relationship between our community and law enforcement," Potter said in a Facebook video posted Wednesday night.

FOX 4 obtained Tovar's arrest report through a public records request. The report said Tovar repeatedly punched and stomped on two inmates without being provoked.

The report says Tovar tried to simultaneously swap inmates from the jail's isolation cell just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Things quickly spiraled out of control.

The report said Tovar violated department policy by not cuffing the inmate already in the cell, Darion Hawkins. Hawkins started to argue with Tovar, according to the report.

"Hawkins continues showing his displeasure and indicated he only wanted to get his slides and [deputies] cornered him," the report said. "Abruptly Sgt Tovar punches Hawkins without cause or provocation."

Hawkins grabbed Tovar's shoulders and tried to shield himself from the deputy's punches, the report said. Tovar continued to punch Hawkins on the ground. Deputies handcuffed Hawkins and removed him from the cell.

The report said Tovar then "abruptly and forcefully" grabbed the other inmate, Arcadia Lopez, and slammed him to the ground. Tovar stomped and punched Lopez in the head as he sat on the ground.

"Sgt Tovar mounts inmate Lopez and starts apologizing with a dazed and confused look on his face," the report said.

Hawkins then cursed at Tovar and spit at the deputy, according to the report. Tovar punched Hawkins multiple times as he's handcuffed from behind. Hawkins right eye is clearly bleeding and swollen, the report said.

Deputies placed Hawkins in a restraint chair. The report said Tovar punched Hawkins in the throat and groin even after he is restrained.

Tovar later claimed Lopez was injured after he slipped on the floor.

"We are not above the law, and most be held accountable for our actions just as any other citizen might be," Potter said in the statement.

The sheriff declined to speak with FOX 4 on Thursday.

Jail records show Tovar was released on $1,000 bond. He has a court date set for Jan. 7.