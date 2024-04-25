Watch Now
New affordable housing community in Arcadia

Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott sheds light on a new affordable housing community called Cypress Garden. It will help several families in need.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 18:22:36-04

ARCADIA, Fla. — Construction workers are doing some final touches on a brand-new affordable housing community in Arcadia called Cypress Garden.

It's going up at North Eleventh Avenue and East Cypress Street.

"The idea was in concept for over 10 years," said Arcadia Housing Authority Executive Director Becky-Sue Mercer.

Mercer said Cypress Garden has 60 units in total.

"This affordable housing community comprises of one bedroom, two bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments," she said.

However, there are income restrictions in place for future residents.

Mercer told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott an applicant must make between $12,480 and $29,730 a year to qualify. Rent is then based off a set rental amount depending on your area median income.

Income Restriction Breakdown

Mercer told Scott it's an opportunity for families to unlock their own version of the American Dream.

"This is a huge milestone, meaning the opportunity for a family to have a brand-new apartment community to move in to where they can truly afford the rent compared to private-market rents," Mercer said.

